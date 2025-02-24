Manchester United's Financial Overhaul: A Comeback Strategy

Manchester United PLC has unveiled a comprehensive transformation plan designed to boost financial sustainability and rejuvenate the club's operational framework.

The initiative seeks to restore Manchester United to profitability after facing five consecutive years of losses, indicating a significant strategic shift.

As part of this overhaul, the club has announced potential redundancies, with an estimated 150-200 jobs at risk, adding to the 250 positions already removed the previous year.

