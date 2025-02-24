Left Menu

Manchester United's Financial Overhaul: A Bold Move to Secure Stability

Manchester United is implementing a major financial restructuring, aiming for profitability after five years of losses. The club will cut 150-200 more jobs, following last year's 250 job cuts. Cost-cutting measures include ending free lunches for staff and focusing its charitable efforts through the Manchester United Foundation.

Manchester United announced its plan to cut an additional 150-200 jobs in a rigorous restructuring effort aimed at returning the club to profitability after enduring five consecutive years of financial losses.

Part of a broader cost-reduction initiative, this plan follows last year's elimination of 250 positions. The overhaul, led by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who owns a 25% stake, focuses on revamping soccer operations to enhance on-field success.

Key measures include discontinuing free staff lunches, relocating some employees to a new training facility at Carrington, and restructuring executive bonuses. The club will concentrate charitable donations on the Manchester United Foundation and the Disabled Supporters' Association.

