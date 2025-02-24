Manchester United's Financial Overhaul: A Bold Move to Secure Stability
Manchester United is implementing a major financial restructuring, aiming for profitability after five years of losses. The club will cut 150-200 more jobs, following last year's 250 job cuts. Cost-cutting measures include ending free lunches for staff and focusing its charitable efforts through the Manchester United Foundation.
Manchester United announced its plan to cut an additional 150-200 jobs in a rigorous restructuring effort aimed at returning the club to profitability after enduring five consecutive years of financial losses.
Part of a broader cost-reduction initiative, this plan follows last year's elimination of 250 positions. The overhaul, led by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who owns a 25% stake, focuses on revamping soccer operations to enhance on-field success.
Key measures include discontinuing free staff lunches, relocating some employees to a new training facility at Carrington, and restructuring executive bonuses. The club will concentrate charitable donations on the Manchester United Foundation and the Disabled Supporters' Association.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shafali Varma Set to Shine in Women's Premier League 2025
Injury Crisis: Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Faces Fresh Setback
Ola Achieves FY24 EBITDA Profitability with Strategic Expansion
Manchester City Battles Consistency Against Newcastle in Pivotal Premier League Clash
Premier League Clubs Delay New Financial Regulations, Maintain Current Rules