Ruben Amorim's First Arsenal Challenge: A Defining Moment for Manchester United

Manchester United remains unbeaten in their initial three matches under the new management of Ruben Amorim, positioning them in the top half of the Premier League standings. However, Amorim faces a critical test this Wednesday as his team confronts a high-flying Arsenal.

Despite their current ninth-place standing and the 15-point gap from leaders Liverpool, Manchester United showcased offensive prowess by defeating Everton 4-0. The team heads to the Emirates to counter a robust Arsenal, aiming to break their three-game losing streak against the club.

Emphasizing strategy and possession, Amorim stressed the need for bravery in Wednesday's game. With key players like Bruno Fernandes fit and rising talents such as Leny Yoro gaining momentum, United hopes to leverage these strengths against the formidable Arsenal squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)