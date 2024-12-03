Dramatic Penalty Sends Al-Sadd to Knockouts in Asian Champions League
Adam Ounas scored a last-minute penalty to secure Al-Sadd's 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr, advancing them to the Asian Champions League knockouts. Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr also reached the last 16. Al-Ahli drew 2-2 with Esteghlal, while other matches included Persepolis’ win over Al-Shorta and Al-Wasl's draw with Al-Rayyan.
Adam Ounas clinched an injury-time penalty to steer Al-Sadd to a 2-1 victory over Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr, securing their place in the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds.
The triumph enables Al-Sadd to join Saudi clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli in the last 16 of the revamped continental championship. Al-Ahli managed a 2-2 draw against Esteghlal, ending their perfect record, while Persepolis defeated Al-Shorta and Al-Wasl drew with Al-Rayyan.
Despite trailing twice, Al-Ahli fought back to draw with Esteghlal, maintaining their position at the top of the standings. Al-Sadd's thrilling win positions Felix Sanchez's side among the top eight, with remaining slots in the western side set to be determined in upcoming games.
(With inputs from agencies.)