Dramatic Penalty Sends Al-Sadd to Knockouts in Asian Champions League

Adam Ounas clinched an injury-time penalty to steer Al-Sadd to a 2-1 victory over Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr, securing their place in the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds.

The triumph enables Al-Sadd to join Saudi clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli in the last 16 of the revamped continental championship. Al-Ahli managed a 2-2 draw against Esteghlal, ending their perfect record, while Persepolis defeated Al-Shorta and Al-Wasl drew with Al-Rayyan.

Despite trailing twice, Al-Ahli fought back to draw with Esteghlal, maintaining their position at the top of the standings. Al-Sadd's thrilling win positions Felix Sanchez's side among the top eight, with remaining slots in the western side set to be determined in upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)