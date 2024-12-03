Saudi Arabia's Sports Takeover: Power, Politics, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia's growing influence in global sports is under the spotlight as the nation prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. A report by Denmark's Play The Game highlights vast investments and sponsor deals linked to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The kingdom's financial ventures into various sports, including soccer and golf, come amid criticism of its human rights record. Close ties between FIFA's Gianni Infantino and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscore this complex dynamic.

FIFA's assessment of Saudi Arabia's hosting plan, largely positive despite labor concerns, precedes a December meeting set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the sole candidate for the 2034 World Cup. The decision reflects broader strategic moves by Saudi officials to intertwine sports with political and economic goals.

