Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Sports Takeover: Power, Politics, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, backed by extensive investments and strategic partnerships. Despite concerns about governance and human rights, Saudi sports endeavors are reshaping global perceptions, blending politics, economics, and athletics under a unified, albeit controversial, vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:29 IST
Saudi Arabia's Sports Takeover: Power, Politics, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Saudi Arabia's growing influence in global sports is under the spotlight as the nation prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. A report by Denmark's Play The Game highlights vast investments and sponsor deals linked to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The kingdom's financial ventures into various sports, including soccer and golf, come amid criticism of its human rights record. Close ties between FIFA's Gianni Infantino and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscore this complex dynamic.

FIFA's assessment of Saudi Arabia's hosting plan, largely positive despite labor concerns, precedes a December meeting set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the sole candidate for the 2034 World Cup. The decision reflects broader strategic moves by Saudi officials to intertwine sports with political and economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024