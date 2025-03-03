Nepal's Former Crown Prince Paras Shah Hospitalized After Fourth Heart Attack

Paras Shah, the former crown prince of Nepal, is currently undergoing medical treatment following his fourth heart attack, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ANI. Shah was admitted to Norvic International Hospital, Kathmandu, on Sunday evening and has since undergone angioplasty to address his latest cardiac issue.

Medical staff at the hospital have reported that Shah is in stable condition and will remain under close observation for a duration of three days. The coronary angiogram conducted on Sunday highlighted blockages in Shah's heart arteries, necessitating a coronary angioplasty to open them. Shah's struggles with heart disease stretch back to episodes in 2007, 2013, and 2019, with previous treatments including several stenting procedures.

Shah's healthcare team has suggested that his cardiac problems may be inherited, with a noted history of heart disease within the royal family. The former crown prince's current health scare coincides with the historic context of Nepal's transition from a monarchy; a change precipitated by his father, King Gyanendra's power seizure in 2006 and the monarchy's subsequent abolition in 2008, leading Nepal into its current status as a secular republic.

