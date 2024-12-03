Tactics and Tenacity: Gukesh and Liren Battle in World Chess Championship Draw
In a nail-biting seventh game at the World Chess Championship, D Gukesh, the youngest-ever challenger, drew against defending champion Ding Liren. Despite having an advantageous position, Gukesh miscalculated, ending in a stalemate. Both players now have 3.5 points, needing four more each to secure the title.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a dramatic turn of events at the World Chess Championship, youngest-ever contender D Gukesh played to a draw against reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the marathon seventh game held on Tuesday.
Although Gukesh initially held a promising position, a sequence of miscalculations allowed Liren to escape with a stalemate after a grueling five-hour and 22-minute showdown.
Both players are now equally poised with 3.5 points apiece, each requiring four more points to claim the championship title. Moving forward, Gukesh expressed confidence despite the missed opportunities, while the tenacious Liren remains wary of the competitive landscape ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hazardous Haze: Delhi Faces Medical Crisis Amid Political Stalemate
Thrilling Draw: Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas End in a Stalemate
Stalemate Thriller: Brazil vs. Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers
Stalemate in Gaza: Hostage Negotiations and Diplomatic Deadlock
No Peace without Resolution: The Stalemate in Gaza