Mumbai City FC Coach Confident Despite Stalemate Against Hyderabad

Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, remains optimistic about his team's performance despite a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, as reported by the ISL official website. The draw, Mumbai's eighth of the season, prevented them from climbing further up in the standings.

The Islanders struggled to convert opportunities, with Jon Toral's goal disallowed for offside in the first half and Jorge Ortiz denied by a vital goalline clearance in the second. Despite having most of the ball possession and eight shots on target, Mumbai City FC couldn't break the deadlock.

In the post-match press conference, Coach Kratky acknowledged Hyderabad FC's strong defensive performance, particularly praising their goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, whose seven saves were crucial. Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrated his 100th appearance, with Kratky expressing satisfaction with his dedication and contribution to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)