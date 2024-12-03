India Triumphs Over Hong Kong in Asian Women's Handball Opener
India emerged victorious in their opening match of the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship 2024, defeating Hong Kong 31-28. Key performances by Bhawana Sharma and Menika propelled the team to success, with a strong defense and strategic counter-attacks consolidating their win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling start to the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship 2024, India secured a hard-fought 31-28 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday.
The match was highlighted by standout performances from Bhawana Sharma and Menika, whose contributions were crucial in securing the win.
India's efficient counter-attacks and solid defense prevented Hong Kong from capitalizing on their aggressive strategies, leading to a well-deserved victory for India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement