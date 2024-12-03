India Triumphs Over Hong Kong in Asian Women's Handball Opener

In a thrilling start to the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship 2024, India secured a hard-fought 31-28 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The match was highlighted by standout performances from Bhawana Sharma and Menika, whose contributions were crucial in securing the win.

India's efficient counter-attacks and solid defense prevented Hong Kong from capitalizing on their aggressive strategies, leading to a well-deserved victory for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)