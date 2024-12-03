Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Hong Kong in Asian Women's Handball Opener

India emerged victorious in their opening match of the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship 2024, defeating Hong Kong 31-28. Key performances by Bhawana Sharma and Menika propelled the team to success, with a strong defense and strategic counter-attacks consolidating their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:19 IST
In a thrilling start to the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship 2024, India secured a hard-fought 31-28 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The match was highlighted by standout performances from Bhawana Sharma and Menika, whose contributions were crucial in securing the win.

India's efficient counter-attacks and solid defense prevented Hong Kong from capitalizing on their aggressive strategies, leading to a well-deserved victory for India.

