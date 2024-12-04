Left Menu

Al-Ain Clings to Asian Champions League Dreams

Al-Ain managed a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor in the Asian Champions League Elite, keeping their slim hopes alive for the knockout rounds. Despite difficulties, they remain within reach of the qualification spots. Al-Hilal rose to the top of the standings with a win over Al-Gharafa.

On Tuesday, Al-Ain preserved their Asian Champions League Elite hopes with a 1-1 draw against Pakhtakor, maintaining a chance for knockout stage entry. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal defeated Qatar's Al-Gharafa to ascend to the league's top spot.

The United Arab Emirates club had a challenging title defense campaign, gaining only their second point from six matches in the draw with Maksim Shatskikh's Tashkent side. Yet, Al-Ain remains a mere three points short of the eight west Asian qualification spots for the last 16, with two games left.

The league's remaining phase matches are set for February, with the Round of 16 in March. Iran's Esteghlal, with five points, holds the last qualifying spot. Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Sadd have secured their progression further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

