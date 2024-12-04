India Gears Up for High-Stakes ODI Series Against Australia

India aims to address its batting inconsistencies and finalize combinations as they face Australia in a crucial three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday.

Fresh off a 2-1 series victory over New Zealand, India looks to improve its batting line-up against a strong Australian team led by Tahlia McGrath.

With key players missing and several debutants, both teams have a lot riding on these matches, which serve as preparation for the Women's World Cup next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)