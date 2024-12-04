India Gears Up for High-Stakes ODI Series Against Australia
India is set to tackle batting inconsistencies in a three-match ODI series against Australia. The series provides preparation for the Women's World Cup as India faces a formidable Australian team. The absence of key players and potential debut performances add intrigue to the series.
India aims to address its batting inconsistencies and finalize combinations as they face Australia in a crucial three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday.
Fresh off a 2-1 series victory over New Zealand, India looks to improve its batting line-up against a strong Australian team led by Tahlia McGrath.
With key players missing and several debutants, both teams have a lot riding on these matches, which serve as preparation for the Women's World Cup next year.
