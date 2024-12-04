Left Menu

India Gears Up for High-Stakes ODI Series Against Australia

India is set to tackle batting inconsistencies in a three-match ODI series against Australia. The series provides preparation for the Women's World Cup as India faces a formidable Australian team. The absence of key players and potential debut performances add intrigue to the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:32 IST
India aims to address its batting inconsistencies and finalize combinations as they face Australia in a crucial three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday.

Fresh off a 2-1 series victory over New Zealand, India looks to improve its batting line-up against a strong Australian team led by Tahlia McGrath.

With key players missing and several debutants, both teams have a lot riding on these matches, which serve as preparation for the Women's World Cup next year.

