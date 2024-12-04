Left Menu

Chaos in the Stands: Fans' Disruption at Indian Cricket Practice

Fans have been banned from attending India's practice sessions during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series after some viewers made rude comments during training. The decision follows chaotic scenes at a session in Adelaide, where 3,000 fans gathered, significantly disrupting the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:05 IST
Fans won't be allowed at India's practice sessions in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to unruly behavior during a recent training in Adelaide.

The practice, initially open to the public, saw only a few attendees for Australia, but 3,000 showed up to watch India, causing chaos.

Reports of rude remarks and player harassment led to cancelling another open day in Sydney, as players felt disturbed by the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

