KL Rahul: Perfecting the Imperfect 10

KL Rahul, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has described his decade-long international career as though it's spanned 25 years, owing to the numerous mental and physical hurdles he has overcome.

As Rahul prepares for the second Test against Australia, he reflects on his journey from uncertainty to assuredness. Despite facing injury setbacks and fluctuating roles within the Indian team, Rahul remains optimistic about the future.

He excelled in the opening test in Perth, stepping up in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. Now poised for further success, Rahul looks forward to making the next decade of his career a 'Perfect 10'.

