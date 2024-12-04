Left Menu

KL Rahul: Perfecting the Imperfect 10

KL Rahul reflects on his decade in international cricket, which he describes as 25 years due to the mental and physical challenges he faced. As a versatile player often changing positions in the lineup, he expresses gratitude for his journey and looks forward to a promising future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:17 IST
KL Rahul: Perfecting the Imperfect 10
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

KL Rahul, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has described his decade-long international career as though it's spanned 25 years, owing to the numerous mental and physical hurdles he has overcome.

As Rahul prepares for the second Test against Australia, he reflects on his journey from uncertainty to assuredness. Despite facing injury setbacks and fluctuating roles within the Indian team, Rahul remains optimistic about the future.

He excelled in the opening test in Perth, stepping up in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. Now poised for further success, Rahul looks forward to making the next decade of his career a 'Perfect 10'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024