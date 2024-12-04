Young Prodigy Suryavanshi Powers India to U-19 Asia Cup Semis

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines as India secured a 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates, advancing to the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup.

Choosing to bat first, UAE struggled, losing wickets regularly, and were bowled out for 137 in 44 overs. India's right-arm medium-pacer Yudhajit Guha led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/15.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 16.1 overs, thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. Suryavanshi, who recently gained attention at the IPL auction, showcased exceptional skill with his explosive batting.

