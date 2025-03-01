IDCA T20I Tri-Series: A Showcase of Deaf Cricket Talent
As the IDCA T20I Tri-Series begins, head coaches from India, Australia, and South Africa share their strategies and expectations. The tournament coincides with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and all eyes are on India's promising team. The series aims to highlight the prowess of deaf cricketers on the international stage.
With the unfolding of the IDCA T20I Tri-Series, head coaches from participating teams have shed light on their team strategies and tournament expectations. This series is running concurrently with the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where their national teams are showcasing peak performances on the global platform.
Dev Dutt, coach of the Indian national deaf team, expressed high hopes for his squad, emphasizing their victory over Sri Lanka and the successful integration of five new players. Speaking to ANI, Dutt stated, "Our preparations are vigorous, and with the recent addition of dynamic players, we are optimistic about our prospects."
Job Van Bunge, helming the Australian deaf team, sees the series as a key exposure to strong competitors like India, while Riaan Cronje, head of South Africa's team, underscores the intricacies of T20 cricket and weather adaptation challenges. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association has announced the national team's squad, poised under Virender Singh's leadership to tackle upcoming matches fervently.
