Stalemate Continues: Gukesh vs. Liren at Chess Championship

In a tightly contested match, Indian challenger D Gukesh and Chinese champion Ding Liren drew their fifth consecutive game in the World Chess Championship, keeping both players level at 4 points each. With each needing 3.5 more points to claim the title, the battle remains intense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:15 IST
In a gripping saga at the World Chess Championship, Indian contender D Gukesh and China's defending champion Ding Liren completed their fifth draw in the eighth game on Wednesday. The unyielding match left both competitors locked at an equal 4-point score.

To seize the championship title, participants require an additional 3.5 points. The players shook hands after an intense 51-move game, marking this as the sixth draw in the 14-round competition.

The tournament opened with a win for the 32-year-old Liren, followed by a victory for 18-year-old Gukesh in the third game, while the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh games ended in stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

