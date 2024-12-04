Stalemate Continues: Gukesh vs. Liren at Chess Championship
In a tightly contested match, Indian challenger D Gukesh and Chinese champion Ding Liren drew their fifth consecutive game in the World Chess Championship, keeping both players level at 4 points each. With each needing 3.5 more points to claim the title, the battle remains intense.
In a gripping saga at the World Chess Championship, Indian contender D Gukesh and China's defending champion Ding Liren completed their fifth draw in the eighth game on Wednesday. The unyielding match left both competitors locked at an equal 4-point score.
To seize the championship title, participants require an additional 3.5 points. The players shook hands after an intense 51-move game, marking this as the sixth draw in the 14-round competition.
The tournament opened with a win for the 32-year-old Liren, followed by a victory for 18-year-old Gukesh in the third game, while the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh games ended in stalemates.
