Delhi High Court Boosts Indian Sports Ambitions for 2036 Olympics

The Delhi High Court has made a significant move by authorizing the Indian government to allocate necessary funds to national sports federations, facilitating the preparation and participation of sportspersons in international events. This decision bolsters India's bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Taking a proactive step, the court expanded a five-member committee by adding two more members to ensure the proper management and disbursement of funds. The Centre's application for fund release was met with an interim direction from the bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, aiming to enhance India's international sporting presence.

While some skepticism arose, with senior advocate Rahul Mehra cautioning about potential misuse of funds, the court emphasized the importance of striking a balance between hosting prestigious global events and nurturing domestic sports talent. The court mandated quarterly financial statements to maintain transparency and compliance, reinforcing India's commitment to sports governance.

