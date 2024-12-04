FIFA Urged to Halt Saudi World Cup Amid Migrant Rights Concerns

FIFA has been urged to reconsider handing Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup hosting rights, amid serious allegations of migrant labor exploitation in the kingdom. Human Rights Watch claims workers face forced labor, wage theft, and harsh conditions with little legal protection.

Reports suggest FIFA has avoided calls for independent scrutiny of the Saudi bid, despite fears of a repeat of labor rights issues seen during preparations for Qatar's 2022 World Cup. The kingdom plans to host games in newly built and upgraded stadiums, while promoting ambitious mega-projects like Neom, but critics stress the need for a comprehensive human rights framework.

Human Rights Watch has called for greater engagement with migrant communities and robust international oversight to ensure worker protections. Governments and sponsors are also urged to demand higher standards and support affected workers, highlighting the dire need for reforms in the kingdom's labor practices.

