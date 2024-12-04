Left Menu

Aaron Rai Triumphs at Hero Shot, Sets Stage for World Challenge

Aaron Rai, an Indian-origin golfer, clinched victory at the Hero Shot in the World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods. The event, featuring six competitors, marked the start of the 72-hole tournament in the Bahamas. Rai's win highlights the burgeoning global influence of Indian-origin players in golf.

Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai (Image: PGA/World Challenge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahamas

Aaron Rai, an Indian-origin golfer and one of the eight debutants, made an impressive start by winning the Hero Shot at the star-studded World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods. Rai narrowly defeated Jason Day by landing two of three shots on a floating platform, marking a momentous victory.

The fast-paced Hero Shot event, part of the $5 million tournament, showcased six star competitors selected from a field of 20. This year's World Challenge features three Indian-origin players, a reflection of the sport's increasing global reach. Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia have all previously won on the PGA Tour.

Tournament host Woods and Hero's Executive Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal observed as competitors fired shots at a target 87 yards away. The Hero Ball, a particular favorite, saw Bhatia score a bullseye. The final saw Rai succeed with consistent target hits, securing the win before dignitaries including Dr Munjal.

The 2024 event, which proceeds benefit various foundations, features eight players making their debuts and sees Scottie Scheffler defending his title. Coverage available in India via Fan Code. The tournament was marked by Aaron Rai's Hero Shot victory amidst a star-powered lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

