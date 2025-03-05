Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Indian-Origin Golfer's Triumphs Against History

Dylan Naidoo, an Indian-origin golfer, won the South African Open, recalling past racial injustices faced by another Indian-origin golfer, Papwa Sewgolam, during apartheid. Naidoo was inspired by Sewgolam’s courage, who was once denied club access. Naidoo hopes to inspire more players of color in golf.

In a significant victory, Dylan Naidoo, an Indian-origin golfer, claimed the South African Open at Durban Country Club, where apartheid-era injustices once marred the sport. His win symbolizes progress, contrasting the mistreatment faced by fellow Indian-origin golfer Sewshanker Sewgolam over six decades ago.

Naidoo, aged 27, triumphed in a playoff against England's Laurie Canter. The win not only secured his place in sports history but also recalled the struggles of Sewgolam, famously known as 'Papwa,' who won the Natal Open in 1963 but was denied entry into the club due to racial laws.

Sewgolam was once forced to accept his trophy in the rain outside the club, despite having international accolades. Naidoo's victory on Sunday, accepted indoors amidst heavy rain, marked a new chapter, aiming to inspire more players of color to join and change the face of golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

