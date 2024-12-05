Rohit Sharma Takes Bold Step in Crucial Day/Night Test Showdown

India's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will take a selfless approach to strengthen the squad as they face Australia in an anticipated day/night Test match starting Friday. Sharma, returning from a paternity leave, has chosen to bat lower in the order to maintain India's successful opening pair of K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The team's strategy aims to consolidate their advantage following a historic victory in Perth, which was India's biggest overseas win. Shubman Gill's return from a thumb injury will reinforce the squad as Australia recovers from the Perth defeat.

The upcoming match holds high stakes, with Australia seeking redemption and India attempting to build on their momentum. The key players will need to adapt to the unique challenges posed by the day/night format, particularly navigating the pink ball's seam movement.

