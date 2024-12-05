Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Takes Bold Step in Crucial Day/Night Test Showdown

Rohit Sharma adapts his batting position to strengthen India's lineup against Australia in the day/night Test. Returning from paternity leave, he supports K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's successful opening pair. India's lineup sees changes as they aim to consolidate their advantage after a historic win in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:04 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will take a selfless approach to strengthen the squad as they face Australia in an anticipated day/night Test match starting Friday. Sharma, returning from a paternity leave, has chosen to bat lower in the order to maintain India's successful opening pair of K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The team's strategy aims to consolidate their advantage following a historic victory in Perth, which was India's biggest overseas win. Shubman Gill's return from a thumb injury will reinforce the squad as Australia recovers from the Perth defeat.

The upcoming match holds high stakes, with Australia seeking redemption and India attempting to build on their momentum. The key players will need to adapt to the unique challenges posed by the day/night format, particularly navigating the pink ball's seam movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

