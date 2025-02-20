Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Heroics Propel India to Champions Trophy Triumph

India clinched a nervy six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener, courtesy of Shubman Gill's unbeaten century. Despite a wobbly chase, Gill's steady performance trumped Towhid Hridoy’s effort for Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul further highlighted India’s formidable bowling attack.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:42 IST
India launched their Champions Trophy quest with a crucial six-wicket win against Bangladesh, sparked by Shubman Gill's stellar century in a nail-biting Group A encounter on Thursday. Gill's unbeaten 101 paved the way for India after a jittery chase of Bangladesh's modest target of 229 runs.

The match had its moments of tension as Towhid Hridoy's gritty 100 lifted Bangladesh from 35-5 to a competitive 228. India's seamer Mohammed Shami was pivotal, claiming five wickets for 53 runs, showcasing his readiness to spearhead India's pace attack, particularly in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite early setbacks, with Rohit Sharma's initial struggle and key wickets falling, India managed a steady comeback. KL Rahul and Gill's calm batting towards the end secured the team's victory. As India prepares to face Pakistan next, Gill's form and Shami's precision bring optimism to the squad.

