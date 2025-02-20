Shubman Gill's Masterclass and Shami's Fiery Spell Propel India to Victory

India clinched a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener, largely due to Shubman Gill's outstanding century and Mohammed Shami's superb five-wicket performance. Gill's unbeaten 101 exhibited a blend of restraint and determination, crucial in overcoming a modest target on a sluggish pitch.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a strong start, adding 69 runs swiftly before Sharma fell prey to pacer Taskin Ahmed. Despite some quick middle-order setbacks, KL Rahul's steadfast support ensured a smooth chase alongside Gill's controlled innings.

Earlier, Mohammad Shami's pivotal bowling display, bypassing Jasprit Bumrah's absence, was vital. Shami's spell, taking five key Bangladesh wickets, was instrumental in restraining their batting and highlighting his crucial role in India's bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)