Rohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami in Crucial Win Over Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma praised Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami for their significant contributions in India's victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy opener. Gill's century and Shami's five-wicket haul were highlighted as key to India's success. Rohit also discussed the pitch conditions and the team's adaptive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:55 IST
In a thrilling opener at the Champions Trophy, India secured a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami. Skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his admiration for both players, recognizing Gill for his unbeaten century and Shami for his impressive five-wicket haul.

Rohit noted the experience within the team, emphasizing how players like KL Rahul and Gill maintained composure under pressure. He also praised Shami for reaching the milestone of 200 wickets in ODIs, describing him as a valuable match-winner, especially in tense situations.

Addressing the Dubai pitch conditions, Rohit acknowledged it played slower than expected but credited his team's adaptability in both bowling and batting. Despite early challenges and a dropped catch by Rohit himself, the team overcame pressures from Bangladesh's partnership between Hridoy and Jaker Ali to emerge victorious.

