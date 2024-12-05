Left Menu

Louis Burton Withdraws from Vendee Globe After Third Attempt

Louis Burton has withdrawn from the Vendee Globe due to damage to his boat more than three weeks into the race. Despite previous repairs, further issues forced his decision to quit and head for Cape Town. This marks his second race withdrawal, after his debut in 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:03 IST
Vendee Globe contender Louis Burton has been forced to exit the solo sailing race after sustaining significant damage to his vessel. The Frenchman, participating for the fourth time, had previously attempted repairs but ultimately succumbed to fresh mechanical failures.

Burton attempted to salvage his campaign from further damage in robust conditions yet was unsuccessful, leading to his withdrawal decision as he steered for Cape Town. The race organizers confirmed that an unanticipated issue with the rigging rendered navigation impossible.

This marks Burton's second withdrawal in the grueling competition following a premature exit in 2012. Meanwhile, Charlie Dalin leads the fleet as sailors consistently break records amidst challenging maritime conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

