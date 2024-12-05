Left Menu

RB Leipzig's Resurgence: A Turning Point in the Bundesliga Battle

RB Leipzig broke their six-game winless streak with a 3-0 German Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, relieving pressure on coach Marco Rose. Aiming to transfer this momentum to the Bundesliga, they face a crucial match against Holstein Kiel. Leipzig currently struggles in fourth as they target leaders Bayern Munich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST
RB Leipzig's Resurgence: A Turning Point in the Bundesliga Battle
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig found relief from their six-game winless streak with a decisive 3-0 German Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that eases the pressure on coach Marco Rose. This triumph comes at a crucial time for the team as they seek to reignite their Bundesliga campaign.

The club, reeling from their poor form, including a 5-1 thrashing by Wolfsburg, has dropped to fourth place in the table. With a chance to stay within reach of leaders Bayern Munich, Leipzig aims for victory against struggling Holstein Kiel in their upcoming Saturday clash.

With just one league win from 12 games, Kiel presents an opportunity for Leipzig to end their Bundesliga woes. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, four points ahead of second-placed Eintracht, prepare to face Heidenheim as they recover from their German Cup elimination by Bayer Leverkusen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024