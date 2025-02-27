Left Menu

Bayern Munich Retracts Contract Extension for Kimmich Amidst Speculation

Bayern Munich has withdrawn its contract extension offer to Joshua Kimmich due to his hesitance. Kimmich, earning €20 million annually, could join another club as his contract ends this season. Speculations include a reunion with former coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona, though financial challenges exist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:44 IST
Bayern Munich Retracts Contract Extension for Kimmich Amidst Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a surprising turn of events, Bayern Munich has retracted its contract extension offer to midfielder Joshua Kimmich, as reported by German media. The decision was made after Kimmich hesitated to accept the proposed deal, according to Kicker magazine and Bild tabloid.

Kimmich, 30, currently earns approximately 20 million euros per year and has been a pivotal player for Bayern since his arrival in 2015. The new deal was said to include a modest pay increase, but Bayern's supervisory board opted to withdraw it during a meeting on Monday.

Speculation surrounds Kimmich's future, with possible links to a reunion with former coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona. However, the financially strained Spanish club would need to cover the midfielder's substantial salary. Kimmich's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to explore new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

