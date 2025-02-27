Bayern Munich Retracts Contract Extension for Kimmich Amidst Speculation

In a surprising turn of events, Bayern Munich has retracted its contract extension offer to midfielder Joshua Kimmich, as reported by German media. The decision was made after Kimmich hesitated to accept the proposed deal, according to Kicker magazine and Bild tabloid.

Kimmich, 30, currently earns approximately 20 million euros per year and has been a pivotal player for Bayern since his arrival in 2015. The new deal was said to include a modest pay increase, but Bayern's supervisory board opted to withdraw it during a meeting on Monday.

Speculation surrounds Kimmich's future, with possible links to a reunion with former coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona. However, the financially strained Spanish club would need to cover the midfielder's substantial salary. Kimmich's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to explore new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)