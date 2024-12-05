Left Menu

Gagan Gowda Shines for UP Yoddhas in Thrilling Victory Over Telugu Titans

Super-sub Gagan Gowda scored 15 points to lead UP Yoddhas to a narrow 36-33 win against Telugu Titans in PKL 11. Assistant coach Malik praised the strategic move, while Bhavani Rajput added crucial points. Telugu's Manjeet highlighted the tight competition with a key tackle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:42 IST
Gagan Gowda (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pulsating encounter at the Pro Kabaddi League season 11, substitute Gagan Gowda emerged as the talisman for UP Yoddhas, spearheading their 36-33 triumph over Telugu Titans. Gowda, entering off the bench, showcased his prowess by scoring 15 pivotal points, earning plaudits from all quarters.

Assistant coach Upendra Malik described the substitution as a tactical masterstroke, noting the strategic foresight behind Gowda's introduction. "Every match demands its unique strategy," Malik stated, underscoring the precision in UP's game plan. Bhavani Rajput also played a critical role, contributing six points to aid the team in overturning the halftime deficit.

Despite Telugu Titans' valiant effort, which saw Manjeet almost tipping the scales with a remarkable chain tackle, the match's fine margins were evident. As league standings remain volatile, each contest holds immense significance for playoff aspirations. The forthcoming matches see teams battling fiercely for crucial points as the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

