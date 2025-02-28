Left Menu

Vietnam's Speedy Repatriation: A Tactical Move Amid Tariff Threats

Vietnam has accelerated the repatriation of its nationals detained in the U.S. as a strategic move to avoid trade tariffs and visa sanctions. The country promises prompt processing of new deportation requests, reflecting broader concessions aimed at safeguarding its economy, heavily reliant on U.S. exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Under escalating pressure from U.S. authorities, Vietnam has pledged to expedite the repatriation of Vietnamese nationals detained in the United States. The swift move comes in response to threats of trade tariffs and visa sanctions that could severely impact Vietnam's export-dependent economy.

Tin Thanh Nguyen, a U.S.-based immigration attorney, disclosed that Vietnam has agreed to handle U.S. deportation requests within 30 days, marking a significant acceleration in their response time. This decision follows an agreement to issue travel documents for 30 detained individuals, a departure from Vietnam's previous reluctance and delays.

Vietnam's actions emerge during the initial phase of the second Trump administration, which has seen a spike in deportations. The Vietnamese government, acknowledging the potential economic fallout from punitive measures, has chosen to cooperate closely with the U.S. to ensure compliance with immigration agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

