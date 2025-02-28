Vietnam's Speedy Repatriation: A Tactical Move Amid Tariff Threats

Under escalating pressure from U.S. authorities, Vietnam has pledged to expedite the repatriation of Vietnamese nationals detained in the United States. The swift move comes in response to threats of trade tariffs and visa sanctions that could severely impact Vietnam's export-dependent economy.

Tin Thanh Nguyen, a U.S.-based immigration attorney, disclosed that Vietnam has agreed to handle U.S. deportation requests within 30 days, marking a significant acceleration in their response time. This decision follows an agreement to issue travel documents for 30 detained individuals, a departure from Vietnam's previous reluctance and delays.

Vietnam's actions emerge during the initial phase of the second Trump administration, which has seen a spike in deportations. The Vietnamese government, acknowledging the potential economic fallout from punitive measures, has chosen to cooperate closely with the U.S. to ensure compliance with immigration agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)