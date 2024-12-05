Manuel Neuer's Unprecedented Red Card: A Two-Game Ban for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been banned for two German Cup games due to unsportsmanlike conduct during a match against Bayer Leverkusen. The ban comes after Neuer's first red card in his career. The suspension applies only to domestic cup matches, possibly postponing the penalty until next season.
Bayern Munich's captain, Manuel Neuer, has been handed a two-match suspension in the German Cup for unsportsmanlike behavior, according to the country's football federation (DFB). The decision follows Neuer's first red card, issued during Tuesday's clash against Bayer Leverkusen.
The incident occurred when Neuer stepped out of line and brought down Jeremie Frimpong, leading to his ejection by referee Harm Osmers in the 17th minute, contributing to Bayern's 1-0 defeat. The DFB clarified that the ban restricts Neuer from participating in any domestic cup matches until its duration concludes.
The ban's full impact is uncertain as Bayern is already out of the German Cup. Additionally, Neuer's contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season. If he retires or exits German football, he might never serve the suspension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
