Left Menu

Cricket-Far from 'too slow', Starc wins Jaiswal duel in Adelaide

Australia's left-arm wrecking ball Mitchell Starc won the Adelaide round of his duel against India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal while claiming a career-best 6-48 in the day-night second test on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:11 IST
Cricket-Far from 'too slow', Starc wins Jaiswal duel in Adelaide

Australia's left-arm wrecking ball Mitchell Starc won the Adelaide round of his duel against India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal while claiming a career-best 6-48 in the day-night second test on Friday. Jaiswal smashed 161 in India's comprehensive win in the series opener in Perth and was caught on stump mic telling Starc he was bowling "too slow".

Starc, with the shiny new ball in hand, responded in kind at the Adelaide Oval on Friday firing a searing inswinging yorker to trap the opener lbw for a first-ball duck. The left-arm quick then let out a roar before being mobbed by his teammates, who were evidently relieved to see the back of the dangerous India opener.

Talking to broadcasters after the India innings, Starc said he did not really visualise Jaiswal's dismissal. "Not so much... but nice to sneak one past," the 34-year-old said with a smile.

Starc wreaked havoc with the pink ball and now has 72 wickets in day-night tests, which is the most by any bowler. The humidity in Adelaide made it difficult for him to operate at his best.

"Certainly didn't help the engine, I got a bit crampy at the end there," he said. Starc's other victims included KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both falling in similar fashion - caught in two minds whether to play the ball or leave it.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hit Starc for a six but, in the bowler's next over, suffered a nasty blow to his helmet. Starc was the first to inquire if the batter was okay. The fast bowler eventually cut short Reddy's entertaining 42 to finish with his best figures in test cricket, putting Australia in a strong position in the second match of the five-test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024