Colossal feats of Tiger Woods inspire young golfers to dream big

Akshay Bhatia was just a wide-eyed 11-year-old when Zach Johnson defeated Tiger Woods in a miraculous one-hole playoff at the Hero World Challenge at Sherwood in 2013.

But that engrossing battle left Akshay with little doubt over his career choice of becoming a professional golfer, making him one of the many young golfers around the world who dream to walk the Tiger's trail. His decision proved well-taken too as the 22-year-old Indian-origin US golfer has already notched two wins on the PGA Tour — Barracuda Championship (2023) and Valero Texas Open (2024), besides securing a tied 16th at the US Open. Akshay's journey began on that starry Sherwood evening. ''I grew up not too far from Sherwood where they used to host it. Just watching that, I was there when Zach Johnson and Tiger went to that playoff and it was the coolest thing ever. ''But playing in this event (Hero World Challenge) for the first time is unbelievable. I've always wanted to be a part of this event. But yeah, there was that start,'' said Akshay, who showed 'Tigerish' grit on Friday to grab a tied second here with a fine round of six-under 66. Unlike Akshay, Aaron Rai, the Indian-origin golfer who plays for England, did not receive any early opportunity to watch Woods, who has skipped the ongoing Hero World Challenge to recuperate from a recent surgery.

But stories about the 15-time Major winner's incredible acts on the green were motivational enough for him. ''Yeah, it's been amazing. Like a lot of golfers of this generation, I would have grown up idolizing him. ''Being able to watch him play nine holes was amazing even a couple years ago at Riviera, to meet him, to watch him up close and personal, see how he prepares, shots that he plays was an absolute privilege for me.'' ''When I got the invite to play (Hero World Challenge), I think I was on a high for the next few days that followed it,'' said Rai.

When Woods bagged his first Major at the Masters in 1997, Nick Dunlap was six years away from entering this world. But once he took to golf seriously, watching the YouTube clippings of Woods' exploits became a habit for the American. ''I am a little young, but I definitely remember, I've seen highlights. I grew up watching the YouTube highlights and all his records that will never be reached, they're never going to be caught ever. ''To share a little bit of history with him is very humbling. But no, just to be sitting here at his tournament and to be in the Bahamas when I should be a junior in college is unbelievable and I definitely don't take it for granted,'' said Dunlap, who will turn 21 on December 23. A post on Sahith Theegala's busy Instagram wall told a tale of awe. It was posted a few moments after celebrating his 27th birthday here. ''Tiger just came and dapped me up and said happy birthday big dog. I almost fainted,'' it read, adding to the Woods admiration graffiti wall. Woods best is certainly behind him, but these youngsters have not forgotten his feats, which they hope to emulate one day. So, how does Woods see the charge of a new generation? It has only stoked the competitive fire in him. ''I'm a very active person. I like to get out there and do things and sitting on the sideline is one of the harder things for me to do,'' he said. One more roar left in the Tiger or the cubs, who see him as a fountain of inspiration, have already stolen it?

