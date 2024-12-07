Australia's Strong Stand in Second Test Against India

Australia strengthened their position against India on day two of the second Test match on Saturday, concluding their innings with a commanding score of 332. After India's first innings total of 180 all out, Australia responded with assertive batting performances.

Travis Head was the standout performer for Australia, amassing a formidable 140 runs, supported by contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney, scoring 64 and 39, respectively. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia maintained their momentum throughout the innings.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four crucial wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two and one wickets respectively. As the match progresses, India's bowlers aim to match Australia's pace, setting up an intriguing contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)