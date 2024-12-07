Race to Glory: Intense Showdown at Vasai Virar Marathon
Elite athletes like Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and others prepare to compete fiercely at the 12th Vasai Virar Marathon. The event, offering prize money of ₹58 lakhs, draws national attention. Athletes aim for record-breaking performances on the marathon's revered course.
- Country:
- India
On December 8, a thrilling competition is set to unfold at the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon. Veteran athletes, including Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and Kalidas Hirve, will compete fiercely in a bid to claim the top prize in the men's full marathon category.
Esteemed Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik will herald the start of the races at 5:30 AM from Viva College, Virar. With a total prize pool of ₹58 lakhs, this marathon is regarded as one of India's most prestigious long-distance running events.
The athletes are determined to set new records on a course praised for its favorable conditions. Mohit Rathore, two-time champion and last year's runner-up, holds the course record of 2:18:05. Meanwhile, elite women athletes aim to surpass their personal bests, with some relishing the prospect of fierce competition against defending champions.
(With inputs from agencies.)