Race to Glory: Intense Showdown at Vasai Virar Marathon

On December 8, a thrilling competition is set to unfold at the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon. Veteran athletes, including Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and Kalidas Hirve, will compete fiercely in a bid to claim the top prize in the men's full marathon category.

Esteemed Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik will herald the start of the races at 5:30 AM from Viva College, Virar. With a total prize pool of ₹58 lakhs, this marathon is regarded as one of India's most prestigious long-distance running events.

The athletes are determined to set new records on a course praised for its favorable conditions. Mohit Rathore, two-time champion and last year's runner-up, holds the course record of 2:18:05. Meanwhile, elite women athletes aim to surpass their personal bests, with some relishing the prospect of fierce competition against defending champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)