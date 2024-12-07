Left Menu

Race to Glory: Intense Showdown at Vasai Virar Marathon

Elite athletes like Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and others prepare to compete fiercely at the 12th Vasai Virar Marathon. The event, offering prize money of ₹58 lakhs, draws national attention. Athletes aim for record-breaking performances on the marathon's revered course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:29 IST
Race to Glory: Intense Showdown at Vasai Virar Marathon
Marathon runners Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Kaildas Hirve and Mohit Rathore (Image: Vasai Virar Marathon media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On December 8, a thrilling competition is set to unfold at the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon. Veteran athletes, including Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Mohit Rathore, and Kalidas Hirve, will compete fiercely in a bid to claim the top prize in the men's full marathon category.

Esteemed Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik will herald the start of the races at 5:30 AM from Viva College, Virar. With a total prize pool of ₹58 lakhs, this marathon is regarded as one of India's most prestigious long-distance running events.

The athletes are determined to set new records on a course praised for its favorable conditions. Mohit Rathore, two-time champion and last year's runner-up, holds the course record of 2:18:05. Meanwhile, elite women athletes aim to surpass their personal bests, with some relishing the prospect of fierce competition against defending champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024