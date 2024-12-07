Lando Norris Takes Pole, McLaren Nears Historic Constructors' Title

Lando Norris made headlines by clinching the pole position in the last Formula 1 race of the season, placing McLaren on the brink of claiming their first constructors' title in nearly three decades. Norris' remarkable last lap time outpaced his teammate Oscar Piastri by .209 seconds, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. trailed by an additional .020 seconds. In a surprising performance, Nico Hulkenberg secured fourth place on the grid for Haas, and reigning champion Max Verstappen took fifth.

A setback for Ferrari ensued as Charles Leclerc, teammate to Sainz, finished 14th in the second qualifying stage and faces a 10-place grid penalty, severely diminishing Ferrari's prospects of overtaking McLaren's 21-point lead in the standings. Drama unfolded for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who begins 18th on the grid following an unusual incident mid-qualifying.

As Hamilton rounded a corner, his car picked up a plastic pole dislodged by Kevin Magnussen's Haas, ultimately hindering his performance. Hamilton, in reflection, admitted over team radio, "I messed that up big time, guys." With a transition to Ferrari slated for 2025, Hamilton's 12-year tenure at Mercedes marked by six driver titles, nears its end amid racing challenges.

