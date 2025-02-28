Lewis Hamilton Transitions to Ferrari: 'Hammer Time' No More?

Lewis Hamilton is navigating a new linguistic landscape as he adapts to life at Ferrari, signaling the end of the iconic 'Hammer Time' directive.

The seven-time world champion, known for his remarkable 105 race wins, has joined forces with engineer Riccardo Adami, moving on from Peter Bonnington and Mercedes' familiar calls. As he gears up for the season in Bahrain, Hamilton is immersing himself in new racing terms and expressions, adjusting to Ferrari's methodologies.

The British driver is not just embracing technical changes but also linguistic challenges. With Italian becoming part of his daily interactions at the Ferrari camp, the transition echoes with humor as racing legend Mario Andretti dubs him 'Luigi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)