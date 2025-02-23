Carlos Sainz Steps Up as GPDA Director

Carlos Sainz has been appointed as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), the organization announced Sunday. The Spaniard, who has competed in Formula One for a decade, steps into the role vacated by retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Currently racing for Williams and having previously driven for Ferrari among others, Sainz expressed enthusiasm about his new responsibilities. On Instagram, he emphasized the drivers' collective responsibility to work with stakeholders to advance the sport.

The board includes Mercedes driver George Russell, legal consultant Anastasia Fowle, and former F1 driver Alex Wurz. Chairman Wurz praised Sainz's dedication, highlighting his active role in the GPDA for several years.

