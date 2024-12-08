Joe Root's Historic Century Boosts England's Commanding Lead Against New Zealand

In a commanding performance, Joe Root celebrated his 36th test century, bolstering England's massive lead against New Zealand on the third day of the second test match.

Resuming at 378-5 with a 533-run lead, England extended their innings allowing Root to reach his century before declaring at 582 ahead. Root concluded his innings with 106 runs.

New Zealand was left in deep trouble at 59-4 by lunch. With a stiff breeze assisting, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse dominated the bowling, each extracting crucial wickets. New Zealand, now facing a daunting task, must set a new record to save the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)