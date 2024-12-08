Left Menu

Joe Root's Historic Century Boosts England's Commanding Lead Against New Zealand

Joe Root clinched his 36th test century as England declared with a 582-run lead against New Zealand. England took advantage of their position, leaving New Zealand struggling at 59-4 at lunch. With three days left, New Zealand faces an uphill battle to achieve a historic run chase.

Joe Root's Historic Century Boosts England's Commanding Lead Against New Zealand
  • New Zealand

In a commanding performance, Joe Root celebrated his 36th test century, bolstering England's massive lead against New Zealand on the third day of the second test match.

Resuming at 378-5 with a 533-run lead, England extended their innings allowing Root to reach his century before declaring at 582 ahead. Root concluded his innings with 106 runs.

New Zealand was left in deep trouble at 59-4 by lunch. With a stiff breeze assisting, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse dominated the bowling, each extracting crucial wickets. New Zealand, now facing a daunting task, must set a new record to save the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

