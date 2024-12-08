Sports Action Unfolds: From Maryland's Rally to Galaxy's Triumph
The latest sports updates highlight a dramatic Maryland win against Purdue, a cycling crash leaving Katy Marchant hospitalized, Seahawks and Panthers player injuries, Lindsey Vonn's ski return, a mixed martial arts victory, Utah Hockey's win, Clemson's ACC triumph at the buzzer, LA Galaxy's MLS Cup victory, and Mecole Hardman's injury.
No. 7 Maryland surged past Purdue in a thrilling Big Ten opener, with Saylor Poffenbarger and Christina Dalce both achieving double-doubles.
Olympic cyclist Katy Marchant was hospitalized after a crash at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League, resulting in a broken arm.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers will miss key players due to injuries, and skiing legend Lindsey Vonn made her competitive return.
In mixed martial arts, Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight belt at UFC 310. Utah's HC secured a significant victory against the Sabres, while Clemson claimed the ACC title against SMU.
LA Galaxy ended a decade-long drought by securing their sixth MLS Cup, and Kansas City's Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)