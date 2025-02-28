FBI Director Kash Patel's UFC Training Proposal Shakes Up Bureau

FBI Director Kash Patel is stirring the pot with a new proposal to enhance FBI agents' self-defense capabilities by bringing in Ultimate Fighting Championship trainers. This unconventional idea, deemed 'surreal' by some insiders, was discussed during a recent video conference with FBI field office supervisors.

Patel, a recent appointee, suggested the idea which appears to be influenced by Dan Bongino, a far-right podcaster and Trump ally. Bongino's fandom for the UFC seems to have spurred Patel's interest in exploring a partnership between the FBI and the fighting organization, despite skepticism from current and former FBI officials.

This move is part of Patel's broader plan to decentralize the FBI by redistributing staff from the Washington headquarters to regional field offices. His operational shake-up began shortly after his swearing-in, signaling significant changes in the bureau's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)