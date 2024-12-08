Left Menu

Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Historic Championship Victory

In a thrilling finale to the Formula One season, Lando Norris clinched victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, helping McLaren secure its first constructors' title since 1998. The race saw Oscar Piastri's collision with Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton concluded his Mercedes stint with a fourth-place finish.

Lando Norris delivered a stellar performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, securing McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998. The race was filled with drama as his teammate Oscar Piastri collided with Max Verstappen on the opening lap, ultimately finishing 10th.

The Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc claimed second and third places, respectively. This placed Ferrari as the sole contender capable of challenging McLaren for the championship title in the thrilling season finale.

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, concluded his final race for Mercedes with a respectable fourth-place finish. Next season, he will be racing alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, already crowned the drivers' champion, finished the race in sixth place.

