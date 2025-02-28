Lewis Hamilton's New Ferrari Adventure: A Promising Bond on the Tracks
Lewis Hamilton is thrilled with his new Ferrari ride during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Finishing slightly behind Carlos Sainz, Hamilton is acclimating to the car and its unique features. Gradually, he's learning about its different control systems and enjoying the driving experience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:58 IST
In a thrilling turn of events at Bahrain's Formula One pre-season testing, Lewis Hamilton expressed his delight with his new Ferrari, as he topped the morning timesheets and adjusted to his new team.
The seven-time world champion, who was just 0.031 seconds behind Carlos Sainz, sees a bright future adapting to the Ferrari's unique settings and control systems.
After a challenging previous year with Mercedes, Hamilton relishes this fresh challenge and is focused on honing his skills and understanding the intricacies of his new ride. His positive feedback hints at a promising season ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
