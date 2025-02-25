Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Gears Up for Ferrari's Debut in Bahrain Testing

Formula One testing in Bahrain kicks off with an intriguing debut for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. The seven-time world champion, transitioning from Mercedes, will test the SF-25 against top drivers amidst a buzz of anticipation. This event sets the stage for an exhilarating 2024 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:30 IST
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, is poised for a landmark moment as he tests his new Ferrari against competitors in Bahrain. The three-day testing event marks Hamilton's debut for Ferrari, and the anticipation is palpable among fans and the paddock.

Having moved from Mercedes, Hamilton, now 40, is eager to showcase his prowess as he compares lap times with his teammate Charles Leclerc. This test is crucial as it's the only one before the Australian Grand Prix launches the 24-race season on March 16. Six out of 20 drivers will experience their first season-opener in Melbourne.

Hamilton's departure from Mercedes mirrors his significant switch in 2013 when he left McLaren. Despite his usual disdain for testing's monotonous nature, Hamilton is notably excited, partly fueled by a fitness and diet regimen he adopted in Italy. Excitement is further elevated with Max Verstappen and other new talents joining the fray.

