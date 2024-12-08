Left Menu

Scandal in Bihar Weightlifting: Former Official Accused

A former official of the Bihar Weightlifters' Association is under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing a female athlete at the association's office. The incident occurred on Saturday, prompting the athlete to file a complaint. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:18 IST
In a disturbing development, a former office-bearer of the Bihar Weightlifters' Association has been accused of sexually harassing a female athlete, according to the police.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday at 1 pm inside the association's office located in Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

A complaint was filed by the athlete at Kankarbagh police station, sparking an investigation led by SHO Neeraj Kumar Thakur.

