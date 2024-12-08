Left Menu

Michail Antonio's Road to Recovery: A West Ham United Story

West Ham United's forward Michail Antonio suffered a lower limb fracture due to a road accident. Post-surgery, he's stable and recovering in a London hospital. The club expresses gratitude to fans and emergency services for their support. Antonio has played every league game this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:49 IST
Michail Antonio's Road to Recovery: A West Ham United Story
Michail Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio is on the mend after undergoing surgery for a lower limb fracture caused by a road traffic accident, the Premier League club reported on Sunday. Antonio, who met with the accident in Essex on Saturday, is now stable and communicating in a central London hospital.

The 34-year-old Jamaican international, a key player for West Ham since 2015, has contributed significantly to every league game this season. The club has acknowledged the overwhelming support from the football community and expressed thanks through social media.

West Ham extended its gratitude to the emergency services and first responders for their prompt actions. As Antonio continues his recovery, West Ham prepares for their upcoming fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024