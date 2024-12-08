Michail Antonio's Road to Recovery: A West Ham United Story

West Ham United's Michail Antonio is on the mend after undergoing surgery for a lower limb fracture caused by a road traffic accident, the Premier League club reported on Sunday. Antonio, who met with the accident in Essex on Saturday, is now stable and communicating in a central London hospital.

The 34-year-old Jamaican international, a key player for West Ham since 2015, has contributed significantly to every league game this season. The club has acknowledged the overwhelming support from the football community and expressed thanks through social media.

West Ham extended its gratitude to the emergency services and first responders for their prompt actions. As Antonio continues his recovery, West Ham prepares for their upcoming fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

