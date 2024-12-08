Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Sparkle at Guwahati Masters Super 100

Indian badminton players shone at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 with Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran winning titles. Ponnappa and Crasto retained their women's doubles title, while Karunakaran clinched men's singles, boosting India's badminton standing, alongside China's two title wins in the tournament.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. (Photo- Sports Odisha). Image Credit: ANI
Indian badminton enthusiasts found much to celebrate as top-seeded Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto won the women's doubles final at the Guwahati Masters Super 100, successfully defending their title against China's Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng. The duo triumphed with a decisive 21-18, 21-12 victory within just 43 minutes, showcasing their dominating form by not dropping a single game throughout the tournament.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran added to the celebration by securing the men's singles crown. The third seed defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen, 21-17, 21-14, marking his second Super 100 title win after last year's Odisha Masters. This victory sets Karunakaran on a promising trajectory as he gears up for his next challenge in Bhubaneshwar.

The tournament saw a host of young talent, reflecting the efforts of the Badminton Association of India and the Assam Badminton Association to provide valuable exposure to emerging Indian players. With a mixed bag of results, India and China both secured two titles each, while the Malaysian pair Chia Weijie and Lwi Sheng Hao outplayed their Chinese counterparts to claim the men's doubles championship. The event wrapped up with an impressive showcase of skill and competitiveness amongst rising shuttlers from across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

