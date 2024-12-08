Left Menu

Chelsea's Winning Streak Continues Amid Dramatic Battle With Brighton

Chelsea extended their Women's Super League winning streak to nine games by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 in challenging weather. Despite a spirited performance, Brighton couldn't overcome Chelsea's lead, with Sjoeke Nusken scoring a crucial stoppage-time goal to secure the win. Manchester teams secured victories elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:40 IST
Chelsea's Winning Streak Continues Amid Dramatic Battle With Brighton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea's impressive run in the Women's Super League continues, as they clinched their ninth consecutive victory by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2. Despite harsh weather conditions, both teams fought fiercely at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, with Chelsea maintaining top position on 27 points.

Weather challenges didn't deter the teams from playing an open game, leading to several nerve-wracking moments. Chelsea seemed comfortable with a 3-1 lead, marked by a somewhat fortunate goal credited to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. However, a critical error by Chelsea's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton allowed Brighton's Kiko Seike to close the gap, igniting a tense pursuit for an equalizer.

Seike almost leveled the match but missed, enabling Chelsea to secure the win in stoppage time with Sjoeke Nusken's decisive corner goal. Concurrently, Manchester United bounded back from a lackluster spell to overtake Brighton in the standings with a 4-0 victory over Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur also registered a win with Beth England's penalty securing a 2-1 result against Everton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024