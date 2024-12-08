Chelsea's Winning Streak Continues Amid Dramatic Battle With Brighton

Chelsea's impressive run in the Women's Super League continues, as they clinched their ninth consecutive victory by defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2. Despite harsh weather conditions, both teams fought fiercely at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, with Chelsea maintaining top position on 27 points.

Weather challenges didn't deter the teams from playing an open game, leading to several nerve-wracking moments. Chelsea seemed comfortable with a 3-1 lead, marked by a somewhat fortunate goal credited to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. However, a critical error by Chelsea's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton allowed Brighton's Kiko Seike to close the gap, igniting a tense pursuit for an equalizer.

Seike almost leveled the match but missed, enabling Chelsea to secure the win in stoppage time with Sjoeke Nusken's decisive corner goal. Concurrently, Manchester United bounded back from a lackluster spell to overtake Brighton in the standings with a 4-0 victory over Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur also registered a win with Beth England's penalty securing a 2-1 result against Everton.

