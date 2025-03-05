Arsenal's Historic Win: A Decisive Step to Champions League Glory

Arsenal delivered an awe-inspiring performance to nearly assure their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals, defeating PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in a record-breaking away victory in Europe's elite competition's knockout stage.

Despite missing key forwards due to injuries, the Gunners dominated the first leg of their last-16 tie. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring, followed by a historic goal combination from English teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Midfielder Declan Rice praised the team's enthusiasm and drive, while captain Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori all contributed to the scoreline. PSV's sole goal came from a Noa Lang penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)