Axar Patel: Rising Star in India's Cricketing Arsenal
Axar Patel is emerging as a key all-rounder in India's white-ball cricket team, demonstrating increased self-belief. His performances, including a crucial 64-run knock against the West Indies, showcase his growth. Fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy's effectiveness is also highlighted as both contribute to India's successes.
Axar Patel is swiftly becoming a crucial all-rounder in India's white-ball cricket formats, thanks to his strengthened self-belief. In a Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, Patel contributed significantly with a 42-run innings and the pivotal wicket of Kane Williamson, aiding India's 44-run victory.
Patel credits his mental shift to a standout 64-run performance against the West Indies in 2022, which bolstered India's chase of 312 runs and boosted his confidence in finishing games. His promotion to the No. 5 batting slot has further enhanced his role as an all-rounder.
Besides his achievements, Patel lauds fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his match-winning spell, emphasizing Chakravarthy's unique bowling style and resilience after the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy's ability to maintain performance in T20s and ODIs is a crucial asset to the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
