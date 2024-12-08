Gujarat Giants' Nail-Biting Victory in Pro Kabaddi League's 100th Match
Gujarat Giants clinched a thrilling 34-33 victory over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League's 100th match. Key performances from Rohit's decisive tackles and Guman Singh's raid led the Giants to triumph. U Mumba's Ajit Chouhan sparkled with 14 points but fell just short of securing a win.
In a riveting encounter marking the Pro Kabaddi League's 100th match of the season, the Gujarat Giants narrowly defeated U Mumba 34-33 at Balewadi Stadium's Badminton Hall on Sunday. The game was a showcase of tactical acumen and individual brilliance.
Guman Singh delivered a Super 10, while Rakesh excelled with 10 points, including two vital tackle points. However, it was defender Rohit who warranted the spotlight with his clutch performance, securing a High 5 and executing pivotal tackles in the final moments to seal the one-point victory for the Giants.
Despite a sterling effort from U Mumba's Ajit Chouhan, who amassed 14 points, the Mumbai team couldn't hold on. Both sides displayed competitive fervor, exchanging leads constantly. As the final whistle approached, Rohit's strategic ankle hold in a Do-or-Die raid tipped the scales in Gujarat's favor, delivering a memorable win. (ANI)
(ANI)
